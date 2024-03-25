Shearwater Capital LLC Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Shearwater Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 349,071 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,410,000 after purchasing an additional 216,504 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Affirm Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,997,253. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

