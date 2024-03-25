Shearwater Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shearwater Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.68. 202,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,207. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $57.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

