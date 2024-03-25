Shearwater Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 695,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,682 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 784,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,073,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. 157,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,425. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

