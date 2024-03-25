Shearwater Capital LLC Sells 9,239 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Shearwater Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 499,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,045. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.