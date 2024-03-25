Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Rating Increased to Buy at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.30 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,367,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

