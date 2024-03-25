Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.02) to GBX 350 ($4.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.72) to GBX 428 ($5.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.42).
Trainline Trading Up 2.1 %
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
