SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.11. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 253,139 shares changing hands.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $607.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

