SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.11. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 253,139 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $607.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.85.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
