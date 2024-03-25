SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

