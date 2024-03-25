Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Increased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 56.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 47,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. 272,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,772. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,480 shares of company stock worth $15,805,349. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.