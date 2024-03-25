Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.55

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 2689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
