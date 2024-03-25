Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.55

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 2689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYH

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.