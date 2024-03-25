SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 6.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 416,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,229,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Get SmartRent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMRT

SmartRent Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SmartRent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,857,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 713,493 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SmartRent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 226,599 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 447,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 226,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.