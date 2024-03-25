Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

