Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.