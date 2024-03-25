Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Airgain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.01 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.01 Airgain $56.04 million 1.00 -$12.43 million ($1.19) -4.50

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Foundry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sonic Foundry and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Airgain 0 1 1 0 2.50

Airgain has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airgain is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% Airgain -22.18% -24.77% -18.74%

Summary

Airgain beats Sonic Foundry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

