Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $88.62

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.62, but opened at $86.26. Sony Group shares last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 70,215 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

