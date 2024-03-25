Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $91.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

