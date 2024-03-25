SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,310 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,131. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

