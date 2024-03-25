SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,506 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 727,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,734. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

