SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.687 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.69.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.