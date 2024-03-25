Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Spectris Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Further Reading
