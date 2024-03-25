Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 103.70 ($1.32), with a volume of 147499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.31).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The firm has a market cap of £123.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,478.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Springfield Properties news, insider Iain Logan acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,699.55). Insiders own 46.06% of the company’s stock.
About Springfield Properties
Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.
