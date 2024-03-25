Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$33,677.28 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward Langdon Oke purchased 140,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,677.28.
Stampede Drilling Trading Up 4.3 %
SDI stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.24. 28,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,978. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
About Stampede Drilling
