Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Senior Officer Purchases C$33,677.28 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Edward Langdon Oke purchased 140,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,677.28.

Stampede Drilling Trading Up 4.3 %

SDI stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.24. 28,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,978. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Stampede Drilling alerts:

About Stampede Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Stampede Drilling Inc provides drilling rig services for the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services in southeast Saskatchewan and Alberta; and operational management services in the United States. It operates a fleet of telescopic double drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Stampede Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stampede Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.