Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Trimmed by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. 650,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,004. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

