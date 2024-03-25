Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. 444,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,369,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

