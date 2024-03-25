Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

SCS opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

