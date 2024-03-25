Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.66 ($0.72) on Monday, reaching €31.67 ($34.42). 280,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,017. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €22.49 ($24.45) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.96 and a 200 day moving average of €29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

