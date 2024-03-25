Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Stevanato Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.66 ($0.72) on Monday, reaching €31.67 ($34.42). 280,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,017. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €22.49 ($24.45) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.96 and a 200 day moving average of €29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stevanato Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.