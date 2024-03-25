Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $63.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 171.17%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $3,862,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

