Stifel Nicolaus Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 60.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

