Stifel Nicolaus Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $140.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

