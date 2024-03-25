Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $469.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FDS. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.89.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDS opened at $447.46 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.