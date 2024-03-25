Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $190.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,982,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,560,178. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

