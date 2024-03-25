Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 143250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

