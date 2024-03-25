STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $46,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,136 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $129,702,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

