Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 73,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 48,089 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,577,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

