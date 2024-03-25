Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,614 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical volume of 5,886 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,597,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10. Vistra has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $72.31.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

