StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.