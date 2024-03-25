StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Birks Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

