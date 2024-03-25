StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.

