StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
