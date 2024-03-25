StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

