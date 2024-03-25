StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
