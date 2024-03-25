StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Invitae alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.