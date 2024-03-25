StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCX stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. L.S. Starrett has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $118.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

