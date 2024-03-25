StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SQNS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.28. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 65,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

