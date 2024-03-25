StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith Micro Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

