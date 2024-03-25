StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Micro Software
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.