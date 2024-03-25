StockNews.com Downgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $313.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.60.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gilat Satellite Networks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.