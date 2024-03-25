StockNews.com Downgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $313.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

