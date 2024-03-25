StockNews.com Downgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,828,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.