StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

