StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of COE stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
