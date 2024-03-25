StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

