StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

