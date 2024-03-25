StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.34 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

