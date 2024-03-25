StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.40.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.